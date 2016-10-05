BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings -enters into revolving credit and term loan agreement

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings :
* Credit agreement is a 3-year unsecured term loan facility for company in principal amount of $750.0 million - sec filing
* Credit agreement includes a 5-year unsecured multicurrency revolving facility in principal amount of $1.5 billion
* On September 30, 2016 co,certain of units entered into revolving credit and term loan agreement
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings says 2016 multicurrency revolving facility will mature on September 30, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: