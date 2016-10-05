BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet Holdings -enters into revolving credit and term loan agreement

Oct 5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings :

* Credit agreement is a 3-year unsecured term loan facility for company in principal amount of $750.0 million - sec filing

* Credit agreement includes a 5-year unsecured multicurrency revolving facility in principal amount of $1.5 billion

* On September 30, 2016 co,certain of units entered into revolving credit and term loan agreement

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings says 2016 multicurrency revolving facility will mature on September 30, 2021