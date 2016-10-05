BRIEF-REG-Award-winning High West Distillery joins Constellation Brands

Oct 5 Constellation Brands Inc

* REG-Award-winning High West Distillery joins Constellation Brands

* Co to purchase Utah-based High West Distillery.

* Transaction is expected to close by end of October

* Acquisition includes all of High West's operations and its portfolio of distinctive high-end American straight whiskeys

* As part of agreement, High West's employees will join Constellation Brands family to ensure continuity in distinctive styles of whiskeys

* High West portfolio sells approximately 70,000 cases annually. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: