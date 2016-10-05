版本:
BRIEF-Scientific Games buys Karma Gaming's portfolio of interactive games

Oct 5 Scientific Games Corp :

* Scientific Games purchases Karma Gaming's portfolio of interactive games

* In conjunction with acquisition, Scientific Games has hired a number of game developers from Karma Gaming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

