BRIEF-KB Home acquires land in Cary for new single-family home community

Oct 5 KB Home :

* Co has purchased 13 acres in Cary near US-1/US-64, where it plans to construct 41 new homes at its Wynwood community

* KB Home acquires land in Cary for new single-family home community

* Land development at site will begin soon, with community's grand opening anticipated for early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

