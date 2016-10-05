版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Teligent says unit receives approval for its lidocaine ointment

Oct 5 Teligent Inc

* Lidocaine ointment USP 5 percent is preparing for launch in 2017

* Company's Estonian Unit, Teligent OÜ, has received approval from Health Canada's therapeutic products directorate for lidocaine ointment USP 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

