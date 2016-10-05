版本:
BRIEF-Organovo introduces 3D bioprinted human liver as leading therapeutic tissue in preclinical development

Oct 5 Organovo Holdings :

* Intends to submit an investigational new drug application to U.S. FDA for its therapeutic liver tissue in three to five years

* Organovo introduces 3D bioprinted human liver as leading therapeutic tissue in preclinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

