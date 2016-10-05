版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings Corp - expanding its commercial banking offerings

Oct 5 Umpqua Holdings Corp :

* Expanding its commercial banking offerings with addition of a new corporate banking division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

