BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger Works

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc :
* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30
* Now conducting a strategic review of fast casual locations
* Announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger works locations and rebranding of others
* "restaurant industry remains intensely competitive both in casual dining ... And in fast casual burger segment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: