2016年 10月 5日

BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc - announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger Works

Oct 5 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc :

* Red robin closed nine of existing 12 red robin burger works locations on September 30

* Now conducting a strategic review of fast casual locations

* Announced closing of some of its Red Robin Burger works locations and rebranding of others

* "restaurant industry remains intensely competitive both in casual dining ... And in fast casual burger segment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

