版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-RMG Networks Holding entered into third amendment to its existing loan agreement for $7.5 mln revolving credit facility on Sept. 30

Oct 5 RMG Networks Holding :

* On September 30, Co entered into third amendment to its existing loan agreement for a $7.5 million revolving credit facility

* As per amendment amounts outstanding to accrue interest at floating rate per annum of 1.75% above prime rate during streamline period Source text (bit.ly/2dJp0H3) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐