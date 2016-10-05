版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-QTS acquires sole rights to mware fedramp compliant cloud platform

Oct 5 Qts Realty Trust Inc :

* QTS will now wholly own and control infrastructure supporting qts government cloud

* Deal is not a material financial transaction

* Qts acquires sole rights to VMware fedRAMP compliant cloud platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐