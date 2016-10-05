版本:
BRIEF-Safariland group has satisfied its contract to provide body worn cameras to Miami-Dade police department

Oct 5 Safariland Group

* Has satisfied its contract to provide body worn cameras to Miami-Dade police department

* Microsoft Azure government cloud aligns with FBI's regulatory compliance standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Safariland Group]

