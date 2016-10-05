版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-K92 Mining:Gold production has commenced from Irumafimpa gold deposit

Oct 5 K92 Mining Inc :

* Gold production has commenced from Irumafimpa gold deposit

* Gold production at Irumafimpa to "ramp up" to steady state operations, reaching annualised production rate of 52,000 AU per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

