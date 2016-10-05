版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Newmont Mining appoints Andrew Woodley to lead North America business from Jan 2, 2017

Oct 5 Newmont Mining Corp :

* Appointed Andrew Woodley to lead company's North America business beginning on January 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐