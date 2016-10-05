版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc enters into repurchase facilitation agreement

Oct 5 Lonestar Resources US Inc

* Co entered into a repurchase facilitation agreement - SEC filing

* Says company has agreed to issue to Seaport Global shares of its class a common stock Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dve69L] Further company coverage:

