BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc announces continued progress in debt reduction

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Lonestar Resources Us Inc
* Lonestar Resources Us, Inc. announces continued progress in debt reduction
* To sell its remaining conventional oil and gas assets to a private company for $14.0 million
* At Sept 30,Co's long-term debt was comprised of $94.5 million under revolving credit facility of Lonestar Resources Americas, Inc
* At Sept 30, long-term debt stood at $284.4 million, a reduction of $35.0 million versus to its long-term debt of $319.5 million at June 30
* Says as of September 30, 2016, Lonestar had repurchased a total of $68.2 million of its unsecured notes
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing