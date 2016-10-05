BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces additional analyses of Lasmiditan'S onset of action data

Oct 5 Colucid Pharmaceuticals :

* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces additional analyses of Lasmiditan's onset of action data from samurai and supporting non-clinical data

* Lasmiditan showed no vasoconstrictive activity in both in vivo and in vitro models, even at supratherapeutic doses

* Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lasmiditan crosses blood brain barrier (bbb) as early as 30 minutes after dosing in vivo

* Lasmiditan was well tolerated with no significant difference in cardiovascular adverse events in patients dosed with Lasmiditan versus placebo