BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces additional analyses of Lasmiditan'S onset of action data

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Colucid Pharmaceuticals :
* Colucid pharmaceuticals announces additional analyses of Lasmiditan's onset of action data from samurai and supporting non-clinical data
* Lasmiditan showed no vasoconstrictive activity in both in vivo and in vitro models, even at supratherapeutic doses
* Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lasmiditan crosses blood brain barrier (bbb) as early as 30 minutes after dosing in vivo
* Lasmiditan was well tolerated with no significant difference in cardiovascular adverse events in patients dosed with Lasmiditan versus placebo Source text for Eikon:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: