BRIEF-Target Corp entered into 5 year credit agreement for $2.5 Bln with certain lenders

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Target corp
Target corp says entered into a five-year credit agreement with certain lenders
* Five-Year credit agreement for a $2.50 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

* Entered into five-year credit agreement for a $2.50 billion
* Target Corp Says Target May Increase Credit Facility Commitments Up To An Additional $500 Mln, Subject To Satisfaction Of Certain Conditions
Credit agreement will expire in october 2021, unless extended for up to two additional years under terms of credit agreement
CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share