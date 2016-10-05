BRIEF-Target Corp entered into 5 year credit agreement for $2.5 Bln with certain lenders

Oct 5 Target corp

* Target Corp Says Target May Increase Credit Facility Commitments Up To An Additional $500 Mln, Subject To Satisfaction Of Certain Conditions

* Credit agreement will expire in october 2021, unless extended for up to two additional years under terms of credit agreement Source - bit.ly/2dEJynQ Further company coverage: