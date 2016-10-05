版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Hill International receives contract from Qatar Electricity & Water to provide project management services

Oct 5 Hill International Inc

* Four year contract has an estimated value to hill of approximately $6.4 million

* Hill international inc says received a contract from Qatar Electricity & Water Co. Q.S.C. to provide project management services Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐