BRIEF-US Army receives places initial order for Harris Falcon III radios

Oct 5 Harris Corp

* Says U.S. Army has placed an initial order of approximately $10 million

* US army receives MNVR Milestone C and LRIP authorization; places initial order for Harris Corporation Falcon III radios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

