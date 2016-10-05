BRIEF-U.S. SEC: Credit Suisse paying $90 mln fine for misrepresenting performance metric

Oct 5 U.S. SEC

* Credit Suisse paying $90 million penalty for misrepresenting performance metric

* Credit Suisse to admit wrongdoing to settle charges that it misrepresented how it determined key performance metric of wealth management business

* SEC investigation found that Credit Suisse veered from its publicly disclosed methodology for determining net new assets

* Former Credit Suisse executive agreed to settle charges that he was a cause of Credit Suisse's violations

* Rolf Bögli, who served as COO of the firm's private banking division, pressured employees to classify certain high net worth client assets as NNA despite concerns raised by employees

