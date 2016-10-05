BRIEF-U.S. SEC: Credit Suisse paying $90 mln fine for misrepresenting performance metric

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 U.S. SEC
* Credit Suisse paying $90 million penalty for misrepresenting performance metric
* Credit Suisse to admit wrongdoing to settle charges that it misrepresented how it determined key performance metric of wealth management business
* SEC investigation found that Credit Suisse veered from its publicly disclosed methodology for determining net new assets
* Former Credit Suisse executive agreed to settle charges that he was a cause of Credit Suisse's violations
* Rolf Bögli, who served as COO of the firm's private banking division, pressured employees to classify certain high net worth client assets as NNA despite concerns raised by employees


* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing