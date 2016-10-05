版本:
BRIEF-Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei

Oct 5 Nikkei:

* Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei

* Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei

* Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei Source text for Eikon:

