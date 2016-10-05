版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo issues statement on Chicago City council ordinance

Oct 5 Wells Fargo & Co

* "Disappointed That Chicago City Council Has Chosen To Suspend A Relationship" With Co

* Wells Fargo Media Statement Regarding Chicago City Council Ordinance

* Will Continue To Serve Local Customers In Chicago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

