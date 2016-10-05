版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Terex, its units entered into amendment to credit agreement dated August 13, 2014 - SEC filing

Oct 5 Terex Corp :

* On September 30, 2016, co and certain of its units entered into Amendment No. 2 to Credit Agreement dated as of August 13, 2014

* Amendment waives requirement that co, units receive at least 75% of consideration in form of cash, cash equivalents for MHPS sale - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

