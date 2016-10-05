版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Pipeline System scheduled pipeline outage

Oct 5 Alliance Pipeline System

* To accommodate regina bypass project, must install a new section of pipe at each of two locations

* Work will require alliance pipeline to shut down its system for period of about seven days, starting october 12, 2016

* Alliance pipeline scheduled pipeline outage

* Expects no material negative financial effects to its business as a result of outage Source text for Eikon:

