公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 02:23 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Petroleum to sell 90,350 shares for rights to contingent production payment

Oct 5 Magellan Petroleum

* On Sept 30, entered purchase and sale agreement with former owners of interests in Nautilus Technical group LLC, Eastern Rider LLC

* Agreed to issue aggregate of 90,350 shares in exchange for all rights to contingent production payment of up to $5 million-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2d3OQZ0] Further company coverage:

