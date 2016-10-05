版本:
BRIEF-Agree Realty announces new development and partner capital solutions projects

Oct 5 Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty announces new development and partner capital solutions projects

* Commenced three projects through its development and partner capital solutions programs for a combined total cost of about $14.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

