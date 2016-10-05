BRIEF-Amedica announces workforce reduction by about 38 pct

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Amedica Corp :
* Amedica announces workforce reduction
* Reduced its workforce by approximately 38% to lower its operating expenses
* Actions associated with plan were implemented on october 3, 2016 and completed on october 4, 2016
* Estimates staff reductions to result in savings of approximately $2.0 million in cash operating expenses
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing