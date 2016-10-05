版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing amended its existing senior secured credit agreement on Oct. 5

Oct 5 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* On October 5, 2016, Co amended its existing senior secured credit agreement- sec filing

* Amendment would reprice in full co's existing term loans

* Amendment would also modify certain provisions to permit co to operate through a customary 'up-reit' structure Source text (bit.ly/2dtkGhl) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐