公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-SVG says Goldman Sachs, CPPIB propose to buy all of portfolio

Oct 5 SVG Capital Plc :

* Proposal for sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio

* Has received a proposal Goldman Sachs and certain investment entities managed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)

* Proposal is being evaluated urgently by company and board will update market as soon as possible

* Can be no certainty that proposal will be effected or as to its terms

* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

