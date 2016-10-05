版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Just Energy Group to redeem remaining principal amount of $55 mln of its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018

Oct 5 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Will redeem a principal amount of $225 million of its 6.0% convertible debentures scheduled to mature on June 30, 2017

* Will redeem remaining principal amount of $55 million of its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

