BRIEF-Repros' secondary hypogonadism treatment filing accepted by European authorities

Oct 5 Repros Therapeutics Inc:

* Repros announces acceptance of dossier for Enclomiphene for secondary hypogonadism by European authorities

* Expects to receive all questions relating to application by end of January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

