BRIEF-Freddie Mac sells $1 bln of "seriously delinquent loans"

Oct 5 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac sells $1 billion of seriously delinquent loans

* Loans were offered as four separate pools of geographically diverse mortgage loans

* All four pools were sold at a weighted average price in mid-70s as a percent of total unpaid principal balance

* Through first half of 2016, Freddie Mac sold $5.3 billion in NPLs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

