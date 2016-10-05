BRIEF-Freddie Mac sells $1 bln of "seriously delinquent loans"

Oct 5 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac sells $1 billion of seriously delinquent loans

* Loans were offered as four separate pools of geographically diverse mortgage loans

* All four pools were sold at a weighted average price in mid-70s as a percent of total unpaid principal balance

* Through first half of 2016, Freddie Mac sold $5.3 billion in NPLs