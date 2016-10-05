BRIEF-Constellation Brands Exec says Still evaluating IPO for Canadian Wine Business

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Now Targeting EBIT Growth For Beer Business In High Teens Range For Fiscal 2017 - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Wine And Spirits Q3 Net Sales Growth To Be Flattish To Down Slightly - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Gross Margin To Be Flattish In 2H Of Year Vs 1H - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Still Evaluating Ipo Route For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Also Evaluating All Other Opportunities For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call

* Constellation Brands Executive Says Trying To Apply Same Sort Of "Pricing Discipline" To Wine Business As Beer Business - Conf Call