BRIEF-Constellation Brands Exec says Still evaluating IPO for Canadian Wine Business

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Now Targeting EBIT Growth For Beer Business In High Teens Range For Fiscal 2017 - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Wine And Spirits Q3 Net Sales Growth To Be Flattish To Down Slightly - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Expect Gross Margin To Be Flattish In 2H Of Year Vs 1H - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Still Evaluating Ipo Route For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Also Evaluating All Other Opportunities For Canadian Wine Business - Conf Call
* Constellation Brands Executive Says Trying To Apply Same Sort Of "Pricing Discipline" To Wine Business As Beer Business - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: