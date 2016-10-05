版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 5日 星期三 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Inter pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend, reinstatement of premium dividend

Oct 5 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter Pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend and reinstatement of premium dividend

* Sets october cash dividend of C $0.13 per share

* Re-Instated premium component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan

* Additional common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to average market price on applicable dividend payment date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐