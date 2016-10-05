BRIEF-DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Deutz AG :
* DEUTZ supplies Terex with Xchange engines
* Deutz Corporation based in Georgia in the United States and Terex, have concluded to expand their relationship to the field of reconditioning
* Under this new arrangement, deutz ag's american subsidiary will supply terex with exchange engines for reconditioning its genie aerial working platforms Source text - bit.ly/2dsJaYQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: