BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.enters restructuring support agreements

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment, Caesars entertainment operating co. Enter into restructuring support agreements with CEOC's major creditor groups
* RSAS with first lien bank lenders, first lien noteholders, second lien noteholders effective immediately
* Announcement paves way toward a confirmable plan for debtors and a successful conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017
* RSA with first lien noteholders will terminate automatically on October 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: