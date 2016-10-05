版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 01:14 BJT

BRIEF-Infor Acquisition Corp. Announces ECN Capital's Fair Market Value

Oct 5 Infor Acquisition Corp

* Element Financial board determined that aggregate fair market value of ECN Capital is $1.707 billion, or $4.41 per share of ECN Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐