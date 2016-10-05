BRIEF-Fujitsu plans to hand over reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group - nikkei

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Nikkei:
* Fujitsu plans to hand over the reins of its personal computer operations to Lenovo group -nikkei
* Fujitsu, Lenovo group aim to reach a deal this month - nikkei
* One proposal for deal would have Fujitsu group transfer its PC design, development and manufacturing operations to a Lenovo-led joint venture - nikkei
* about 2,000 Fujitsu ltd's employees likely would move under Lenovo group ltd - nikkei
Another deal option involves Lenovo taking a majority stake in Fujitsu's pc subsidiary- nikkei
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing