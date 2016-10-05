版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp files for stock offering of 17.5 mln shares - SEC filing

Oct 5 Bancorp Inc :

* Bancorp Inc files for common stock offering of 17.5 mln shares for proposed maximum aggregate offering price of upto $109.5 mln - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dFb0l8) Further company coverage:

