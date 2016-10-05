版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 02:42 BJT

BRIEF-Replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone catches fire on Southwest plane- Verge, citing Southwest Airlines spokesperson

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Phone catches fire on Southwest plane- Verge, citing Southwest Airlines spokesperson Source (bit.ly/2dKGTpX)

