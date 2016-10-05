版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 03:28 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says prior to flight 994 departing from Louisville for Baltimore,customer reported smoke emitting from Samsung electronic device

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Southwest Airlines - Prior to flight 994 departing from Louisville for Baltimore,customer reported smoke emitting from Samsung electronic device

