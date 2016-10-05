版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 03:27 BJT

BRIEF-Samsung says no evidence that Southwest incident related to new Note 7- CNBC

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Samsung on Southwest incident-We are working with authorities and Southwest to recover device and confirm the cause-CNBC

* Samsung on Southwest incident-There is no evidence that this incident is related to the new note 7- CNBC

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐