版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Scynexis enters into loan and security agreement with Solar Capital

Oct 5 Scynexis Inc

* On September 30, 2016, Co entered into loan and security agreement with Solar Capital Ltd. - SEC filing

* Solar providing Co with 48-month secured term loan of $15 million and all principal and accrued interest on term loan due on Sept 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐