公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-ICTV Brands to buy no!no! hair removal brand

Oct 5 Ictv Brands Inc

* Ictv brands, inc. Announces definitive agreement to acquire the no!no! hair removal brand

* Deal for $9.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

