版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Co announces acquisition of industrial automation and control distributor

Oct 5 Genuine Parts Co

* Genuine parts company announces acquisition of industrial automation and control distributor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐