BRIEF-Scynexis says complete results from two PHASE 2 studies of oral SCY-078

Oct 5 SCYNEXIS Inc

* Announces complete results from two Phase 2 Studies of oral SCY-078 in patients with Candida spp. infections and closing of a $15 million term loan

* Well-tolerated and active oral dose of SCY-078 identified for invasive candidiasis patients

* Study results confirm overall antifungal activity of oral SCY-078 in patients with candida infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

