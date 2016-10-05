版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-TCP says announces completion of audit committee investigation

Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd

* Audit committee concluded co's historical financial statements omitted compensation cost received by employees directly from ellis yan

* Actions of chairman and vice-chairman, in failing to adhere to co's policies were inconsistent

* Says audit committee is evaluating remedial actions to address this material weakness

* Says company announced increase and extension of its credit agreement with pnc bank

* Tcp announces completion of audit committee investigation, extension of nyse deadline and amendment of credit agreement

* Committee concluded financial statements omitted related party disclosures related to deals with entities owned or influenced by solomon yan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐