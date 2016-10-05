BRIEF-TCP says announces completion of audit committee investigation

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd
* Audit committee concluded co's historical financial statements omitted compensation cost received by employees directly from ellis yan
* Actions of chairman and vice-chairman, in failing to adhere to co's policies were inconsistent
* Says audit committee is evaluating remedial actions to address this material weakness
* Says company announced increase and extension of its credit agreement with pnc bank
* Tcp announces completion of audit committee investigation, extension of nyse deadline and amendment of credit agreement
* Committee concluded financial statements omitted related party disclosures related to deals with entities owned or influenced by solomon yan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: