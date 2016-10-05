版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Histogenics Corp files for 26.8 mln common stock offering

Oct 5 Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics Corp files for 26.8 million common stock offering - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

