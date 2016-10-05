版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-McCormick & Co says voluntary recall notice for taco seasoning mix

Oct 5 McCormick & Company Inc

* Says recall does not impact any other sizes of McCormick taco seasoning mix or mccormick products

* Voluntary recall notice of McCormick 24 oz. Club size original taco seasoning mix due to unlabeled milk allergen

* Has received one notice of an allergic reaction related to product covered by this recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

