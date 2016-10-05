BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says entered into second amendment to its credit agreement

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Phillips 66 Partners Lp
* Amendment increased amount available under credit agreement to $750 million, extended termination date to october 3, 2021-sec filing
* Also has option to increase overall capacity of credit agreement by up to an additional $250 million under certain conditions
* On oct 3, 2016, entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated june 7, 2013-sec filing
* On oct 3, 2016, entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated june 7, 2013-sec filing

* Has option to extend credit agreement for two additional one-year terms after october 3, 2021, under certain conditions
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing